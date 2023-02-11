Adultery: How dismissed palace guard lures lady seeking Zazzau Emir’s support – Witness

A prosecution witness, Insp. Abdullahi Mikail, has narrated before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, GRA Zaria, Kaduna State, how the dismissed Zazzau palace guard allegedly lured a lady seeking support from Zazzau Emir into adultery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that five men, including a dismissed palace guard appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Zaria, Kaduna State, over alleged adultery and criminal conspiracy on January 11.

The offences contravened Sections 59 and 368 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendants included: Ismaila Abubakar, Hussaini Abubakar, Kabiru Shuaibu, Nafiu Kabiru and Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Testifying as a prosecution witness at the resumed hearing of the case in Zaria, Mikail said he was the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) for the case.

Mikail added that he was on duty on January 9 when Malam Kabiru Ibrahim reported the incident at the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to him, the complainant (Kabiru Ibrahim) reported that one Maryam Jela (f) from Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, went to Zazzau Emirate Council to seek assistance from the Emir.

“In the process of seeing the Emir, she met Ismail Abubakar (the first defendant) who promised to assist her see the Emir, where he deceived her and lured her to his friends at Gwargwaje, Zaria.

“From there he criminally conspired with his friends at Gwargwaje; namely Hussaini Kabiru, Shuaibu Abubakar, Nafiu Kabiru and Ibrahim Abdullahi, and had canal knowledge of her (Maryam Jela),’’ Mikail said.

He added that the fifth defendant (Ibrahim Abdullahi) borrowed the key of the room where he used to keep his generator to the co-defendants (1st to 4th Defendants) where they perpetrate the alleged crime.

Mikail said as the IPO, he visited the scene of the crime where he only saw a mat and generator in the room.

He however said his finding reveals that the fifth defendant (Ibrahim Abdullahi) who borrowed the key of the room did not know the intent of the other defendants when they collected the key from him.

The prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Mannir Nasir, applied to tender statements of the defendants as evidence before the court.

Mohammed Rabiu, Counsel for the second, third and fourth defendants and Mr Kabir Hashim, Counsel for the fifth defendant, did not opposed the application by the prosecution.

However, under cross examination by Rabiu, Mikail said that he relied on the complaint before the police by Malam Kabiru Ibrahim and wasn’t around when the alleged crime happened.

He added that when he visited the scene of the crime he did not see the victim with the defendants, but the defendant admitted the commission of the crime and it is in their statements.

The prosecuting Counsel (Nasir) thereafter applied for the court to discharge the witness and close their case; the presiding magistrate, Abubakar Lamid, discharged the witness.

Earlier, the counsels made oral applications for the bail of the defendants, which was vehemently opposed by the prosecution.

In his ruling, Abubakar Lamido said that he was satisfied that prosecution has established a prima-facie case against the 2nd to 4th defendants and discharged the 5th defendant, whom he described as a victim of circumstances.

Lamido adjourned the matter until February 14, for the summary trial of the 1st defendant and defense by the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants.

