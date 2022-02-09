Adulterated fuel: There’ll be a major probe, says minister

The Federal Government has said there will be a major investigation to know the cause of the unsafe quantity of methanol in the fuel imported into the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, made this known at a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House, on Wednesday.

He stated that the identities of the companies involved in the importation will be made public soon.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” the Minister was quoted by Channels Television.

He added that the situation of those whose vehicles must have been damaged by the adulterated fuel is being considered.

“We know that some people’s vehicles must have been damaged, that is also going to the taken into consideration in dealing with the situation,” Sylvia said.