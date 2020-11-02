Adron Homes and Properties, a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, has released its visual to promote Nigeria’s oneness through: “The Unity Song.”

The visual was shot by ace music video Director, Clearance Peters, with Adron Homes as its Executive Producer.

It features an all-star, popular and award winning artists cutting across major tribes in Nigeria such as Sir Shina Peters, Waje, Illbliss, Brymo and Chigurl.

It comes with scenes from #EndSARS protest by young citizens to “End Police Brutality” in Nigeria, coupled with melodious sounds and powerful lyrics.

Its purpose, according to the company, was part of its Community Social Responsibility.

Recall that Adron Homes had earlier during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown supported the Federal Government of Nigeria by donating N100 million to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun, Lagos, Nasarawa dn Oyo States as relief fund, with each receiving N20 million.

Adron Homes said: “The unity song preaches and emphasises the need for unity in Nigeria across all ethnic groups amidst the times we are now.

“We are Nigerian, the only passport we have is the Nigerian passport, we are rising, stronger together; to move forward, to prosper, the future is bright and we won’t stop believing.

“We must make it great!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6p1U2c9p3Y