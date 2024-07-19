Adopt new technology to combat insecurity, terrorism, Don tells FG, Military

Professor Isaac Odun-Ayo of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, has made a call to the Federal Government and the Nigerian military to adopt new technologies to combat terrorism in their bids to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

Odun-Ayo made the call on Thursday while delivering the 2nd inaugural lecture of the university with the theme “Who Are These That Fly As Clouds? Scaling Computing Metaphors”.

The Professor of Computer Science disclosed the need for Nigeria to engage new, smart, and disruptive technologies like cloud computing, big data, and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen the national security

According to Odun-Ayo, the Nigerian Armed Forces must be at the forefront of adopting these technologies to revamp Nigeria’s security architecture on land, air, and sea.

He said that the federal government should increase spending to build social and human intelligence required to deal with hostile non-state actors.

While commending President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development Fund initiative, Odun-Ayo urged the President to also launch the “Renewed Hope Science and Technology Development Fund”.

The erudite scholar advised that the initiative should focus on Cloud Infrastructure and Artificial intelligence.

Also Read:

He said “The Nigerian government should ramp up public cloud spending, the government and military use to, on one hand, build for social and human intelligence required to deal with hostile non-state actors and on the other hand, create homegrown providers as it is imprudent to host the nation’s technology.

“The Nigerian government should embark on comprehensive and holistic training of its staff across all sectors and agencies to guarantee the optimization of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

“There must be a deliberate focus on innovation and technology which will have a multiplier effect on all sectors of our national life.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently launched the renewed Hope Infrastructural Development Fund. Therefore, the President should also launch the Renewed Hope Science and Technology Development Fund with a focus on Cloud infrastructure and Artificial intelligence.”

Speaking on the need to effectively combat insecurity in the country, Odun-Ayo also emphasised that the curricula of military colleges and paramilitary agencies must reflect emerging technologies like cloud computing, quantum computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

In his earlier remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola disclosed that the institution is investing heavily in the future of its students in the area of computer science to enable them to meet future challenges.

Babalola also stressed that there is a need for the country to leverage technology in her fight against terrorism.

Post Views: 0