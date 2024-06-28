Adopt better approach in operations, Human Rights Lawyer, Adeyanju tells EFCC

A human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, on Friday, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to adopt a better approach in its operations to avert violation of human rights.

This came on the heels of an alleged assault on a staff of a hotel in Lagos, which the lawyer pointed out the EFCC as a result of its approach infringed on the rights of the staff.

Adeyanju, in a statement he signed on behalf of Deji Adeyanju and Partners Chambers, expressed concern over what he described operations of EFCC as ‘commando style investigation and arrest’.

He said: “We have observed with great concern, the increasing disregard for citizens’ human rights and the adoption of commando style investigation and arrest methods by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the latest being the unconscionable assault of a staff of Regional Hotel, Lagos, by officers of the EFCC, in the cause of the Commission’s ‘sting operation’.

“It will be recalled that just a few weeks ago, similar allegations of unnecessary use of force were made against officers of the EFCC, following the Commission’s midnight ‘sting operation’ at a night club in Akure.

“While we recognise the Commission’s powers to investigate all economic crimes, including cybercrimes that have become a menace in our country, we, however, urge the Commission to adopt more intelligence based techniques in its investigation and arrest of alleged cybercrime offenders.

“The frequent midnight raid of hotels and other places of entertainment does not only adversely affect these businesses, who may be innocent, but also increases the possibility of innocent persons being caught in the crossfire. ”

He further said that, “More importantly, citizens’ right to freedom of movement and residence is constitutionally guaranteed, and the same should not be breached in the guise of midnight ‘sting operations’ which the current chairman of EFCC had earlier banned.”

Meanwhile, in conclusion, he said, “While we commend the EFCC’s chairman for the immediate arrest of the officers that assaulted the Regional Hotel staff, we, however, urge the Commission to be careful not to create a wave of citizens’ dissatisfaction against its operations, like the type that led to the ENDSARS protest. A word of caution!”