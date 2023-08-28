Admission: Tech-U begins process for Josephus Foundation Scholarship, calls for application

As the 2023/2024 admission gathers momentum across the country, the Josephus Foundation Scholarship at the First Technical University, Ibadan, has called for applications.

The application worth N700,000 was endowed by the university’s Chancellor, Chief Tunde Afolabi (MFR), who is the Chairman of AMNI International Petroleum.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adesola Ajayi, the scholarship is for students/candidates interested and being considered for admission to the university (Tech-U), in the 2023/2024 admission cycle, irrespective of nationality, state of origin, tribe, sex, religion or social status.

He explains that the Josephus Foundation Scholarship is merit-based and highly competitive.

Professor Ajayi notes in a statement: “The scholarship was endowed by the Josephus Foundation, courtesy of the University Chancellor, Chief (Dr.) Tunde Afolabi, MFR. It is part of Tech-U’s support services to exceptionally brilliant but indigent students who otherwise may not be able to afford university education.

“The scholarship is a partial one, covering tuition and accommodation fees only, while the beneficiaries will be responsible for a one-time payment of other municipal and service charges as enumerated in the schedule of fees for undergraduate students which is available on the University’s website (https://tech-u.edu.ng/documents/school-fees-structure.pdf).”

The statement further indicates that the scholarship will be offered on an annual basis to newly admitted (UTME, JUBEP and direct entry) students and could be held, subject to satisfactory performance, for the duration of a beneficiary’s programme of study.

It adds that applicants for the scholarship must have accepted admission or under consideration for admission to any of the degree programmes at First Technical University, Ibadan, in the on-going 2023/2024 admission cycle.

The candidate must also have a JAMB score of at least 160 in the 2023 UTME, just as he or she must have passed at only one sitting ordinary level English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Biology/Agricultural Science/Geography at least at the Credit level. In addition, Direct Entry students must have at least Credit at advanced level in any three relevant science subjects/National Diploma at Upper Credit.

Other criteria include satisfactory performance in the University Scholarship Screening Examination; and maintaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average of at least 3.50 to qualify for annual renewal of the scholarship.

Visit the following link to apply: https://tech-u.edu.ng/josephus-foundation-scholarship/

While candidates should also bear in mind that uploading O Level results on JAMB’s portal is a prerequisite for admission process, shortlisted candidates will be invited for a competitive aptitude test. Enquiries should be sent to: info@tech-u.edu.ng; dvc@tech-u.edu.ng.