Admission Rackets: LASCOHET reacts as cybercafé operator defrauds woman of N1.5m

The Provost of Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Professor Raheem Akewushola, has condemned a brazen case of alleged admission fraud perpetrated by a cybercafé operator who allegedly defrauded a woman of N1,500,000 with promises of admission into the college.

The incident came to light after the applicant (name withheld) filed a petition with the college when the promised admission never materialised.

A statement by the college shared on the Lagos government’s official X account on Sunday, disclosed that the complainant paid an initial N500,000 into the account of (name withheld) as part of the admission arrangement.

But when the applicant (name withheld) could not get the admission as promised, Arapatile told her not to worry about attending classes, assuring that she would get her certificate without any hitch.

The applicant, however, was not comfortable with the arrangement, so she demanded a refund of the initial deposit, but Arapatile resorted to threatening her to silence her. This led to the petition written to the Provost.

“During the interrogation of Mr. Arapatile by the Management of LASCOHET, led by the Provost, Professor Akewushola, he confessed to the allegation levelled against him, stating that the admission was not for LASCOHET, but a professional body, CIMB, an association that he claimed to be a Liaison Officer for, but could not give the full name of the acronym.

“Upon preliminary investigation, stamp pads of some institutions were also retrieved from his shop while further investigations are still ongoing,” the statement read.

The provost warned the public not to transact with Mr. Arapatile, stressing that he is neither a staff member nor an authorised agent of LASCOHET.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for such acts,” Akewushola said, adding that the college would pursue all avenues to bring perpetrators to book and ensure appropriate punishment.

