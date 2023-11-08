Admission racketeering: Senate summons Education Minister, JAMB Registrar, UNN VC

The Senate has summoned the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede and Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Professor Charles Igwe over alleged admission racketeering.

The trio, as resolved by the Senate, are to appear before its committees on Public Petitions and Tertiary Education and TETFUND for explanations on alleged undisclosed admissions and unwholesome practices by JAMB and universities, particularly the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The Senate’s resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Deputy Whip, Senator Peter Nwebonyi on Wednesday.

Senator Nwebonyi in the motion, alleged that some JAMB officials in collaboration with admission officers in the universities, are neck deep in unwholesome practices of shortchanging some candidates in the admission process.

According to him, the alleged unwholesome practices are mostly carried out on students seeking professional courses like Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Law, Engineering, Nursing, and others.

He specifically cited the case of one Miss Chinyere Ekwe and 290 others who were admitted to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria Nsukka but had their admissions truncated on the order of JAMB for no plausible reason, after they had completed the admission processes and resumed lectures.

According to him, “Miss Ekwe, in particular, scored 291 in the 2019 UTME and 300 in the university’s post UTME, which qualified her for the course and was subsequently admitted by the university but later transferred to the Department of Medical Laboratory Science on the grounds that if her cumulative grade point was up to 4.5 points after the first year, she would be transferred back to Medicine and Surgery.

“However, despite the fact that she surpassed the 4.5 threshold, her admission status is still not certain as to whether she is duly admitted in the Department of Medicine and Surgery or Medical Laboratory Science”.

He lamented that the provisional admission practice is being used as a malicious tool to exploit and frustrate intelligent young Nigerians who are children and wards of ordinary people who seek admission into Nigerian universities.

“Such unwholesome practices put our educational system in jeopardy, cause apathy on the side of ordinary Nigerians and also dampen the renewed hope this government stands for”, he stressed.

However, the prayers sought by the Senator to compel JAMB to give Medicine and Surgery admission to Miss Chinyere Ekwe without further delay was not adopted by the Senate on the grounds of weighty allegations raised which required a thorough investigation.