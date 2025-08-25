Admission: JAMB directs candidates to re-upload 2025 WAEC SSCE results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who uploaded their O’level results before the release of the final 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results to revisit accredited centres and re-upload their results.

According to JAMB, all previously uploaded results have been cleared from its system to prevent discrepancies and ensure that only the official WAEC final results are used for admission processing.

In its weekly news bulletin on Monday, the Board explained that “some candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, with “awaiting results” had prematurely uploaded incomplete WAEC records before the final release.”

“To address the issue, JAMB has mandated a fresh upload for every candidate, irrespective of whether the new results differ from those uploaded earlier.

“All UTME candidates are advised to urgently re-upload their 2025 SSCE results on the JAMB portal to remain eligible for admission consideration,” the bulletin read.

