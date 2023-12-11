Admission Ban: BAZE University law graduates, students appeal for help

Some graduate and undergraduate law students of Baze University, Abuja on Monday urged the management of the institution to urgently resolve the five-year law admission ban by the Council of Legal Education as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls the CLE imposed a five-year moratorium ban on its law admissions.

This was said to be for consistently violating the approved quota.

The Council of Legal Education said that BAZE University had admitted over 750 students into its law faculty since 2017.

This meant the university exceeded its allotted quota of 50 students per academic session that ordinarily should take 15 years to fill.

The students told NAN in Abuja that they were worried by the action of the Council of Legal Education and its impact on the future of the law programme in the university.

Vanessa Adeh, who graduated from the Faculty of Law and is waiting for Law School admission, said she had been feeling so frustrated.

Adeh said: “I graduated in 2022 and have been waiting to attend Law School.

“The school said they are working to resolve the situation but it’s taking longer.

“I am already having regrets, but I hope they will resolve the issues fast.

“It really saddens my heart that I went to a private university to avoid stories like this, but unfortunately what I hoped not to encounter is now what I am facing.”

Adeh said that many of her coursemates were really troubled by the situation and wondered why the school management would allow the issue to escalate to the point of being banned.

Hadiza Umar, another Law student at the university, while expressing worry that the situation may affect her and other students, urged the school management to urgently resolve it before it causes more problems.

Another student, who pleaded anonymity, said her greatest concern was that the university management has not told its side of the story and what it is actually doing about the issue.

She urged the school to come forward with information that would calm the nerves of many graduates and students who are worried that the situation may have affected them.

Usman Aliyu, also a graduate from the school’s Law Faculty, urged the school authorities to put out information on the concrete actions they are taking to remedy the situation.

A statement released by the Nigerian Law School said that its investigations showed that BAZE University has a backlog of no fewer than 347 law graduates awaiting Law School admission.

It also said that BAZE also runs a three-year law degree for some students of the institution in contradiction to the five-year national benchmark curriculum.

It said these culminated in the five-year ban on the institution from admitting students in its Law Faculty.

Several attempts by NAN to get the reaction of the university’s management were unsuccessful.