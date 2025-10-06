Administration of Justice: Why our judges must be mentally alert – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has tasked all the Heads of Courts in the country to initiate policies aimed at enhancing mental wellbeing of judges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Roundtable for Heads of Courts, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), the CJN explained that physical and mental health play a vital role in sustaining the quality of judgements and overall effectiveness of judicial officers.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said it was heartening to note that the global judicial community has begun to place increased emphasis on the issue.

She said: “Leadership of the judiciary also demands a renewed attention to the wellbeing of judicial officers.

“The demands of our work are immense, requiring deep concentration, discipline, and emotional balance.

“I am therefore pleased that the agenda for this Roundtable includes a session devoted to wellness, stress management, and healthy living.

“A strong and healthy judiciary begins with judges who are mentally alert and physically sound.

“The Nauru Declaration on Judicial Wellbeing, adopted in 2023, and the subsequent designation of July 25 as the International Day of Judicial Wellbeing, reaffirm the universal recognition that the health and wellness of judges are integral to the preservation of judicial independence, ethical decision-making, and the overall quality of justice delivery.

“Our commitment to the principles of this declaration must be reflected in deliberate policies and supportive environments that enable judicial officers to thrive both personally and professionally,” the CJN added.

Describing the theme of this year’s Roundtable: ‘Leading for Change and Building a Stronger Judiciary,’ as apt, the CJN said it called for deep reflection “on our responsibilities as custodians of justice, stewards of the Constitution, and leaders of one of the most vital institutions of state.”

“The judiciary remains the cornerstone of democracy and the last refuge of the common man. It sustains peace, order, and good governance by ensuring that justice is not only done but is manifestly seen to be done.

“Yet, we must recognise that the world around us is evolving rapidly. The rise of technology, the complexity of governance, and the dynamic nature of society call for a judiciary that is proactive, visionary, and responsive.

“Leadership in this era must be adaptive, guided by innovation, and rooted in integrity. Our institutions must remain resilient and effective, capable of meeting the demands of modern justice delivery while preserving the timeless values of fairness, independence, and accountability.

To lead effectively in this period of transformation, we must be deliberate in strengthening institutional management, building capacity, and embedding accountability mechanisms across all levels of the judiciary.

“The speed, accessibility, and transparency of our justice system directly shape public confidence.

“Justice delayed, or perceived to be opaque, diminishes the trust that sustains our legitimacy. We must therefore continue to champion reforms that make our courts more efficient, our procedures more transparent, and our officers more responsive to the needs of the people we serve,” the CJN further stated.

In his welcome address, the Administrator of the NJI, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said to navigate the evolving landscape of judicial administration effectively, it was imperative that judges must stay abreast of emerging trends, welcome innovations, and adopt best practices that will sustain the integrity of courts.

“Equally important is collaboration among Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers. As first among equals, fostering camaraderie and mutual respect among colleagues promotes synergy and optimizes productivity.

“Doubtless, a well-coordinated judicial structure is vital for enhancing service delivery, eliminating procedural bottlenecks, and ensuring smooth justice administration,” the NJI Administrator added.