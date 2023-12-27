Adieu Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, CON, SAN: A paragon of boldness and fearlessness, by Olukayode Ajulo

In the depths of my grief, I pen these words to honour the profound loss of a brother Silk, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the Governor of Ondo State. The weight of his departure hit me with a crushing force as I touched down in London from Abuja.

For over four decades, our lives intertwined in the vibrant city of Ibadan, where I had the privilege of knowing this extraordinary man. He, the son of an Anglican clergy, and I, the son of an Anglican bookseller, formed a bond that surpassed societal divisions.

I therefore, pay tribute to a leader who fearlessly spoke his mind, leaving an indelible mark on our lives.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a paragon of boldness and fearlessness. His spirit knew no bounds when it came to standing up for what he believed in, consequences be damned. He possessed a rare courage that allowed him to express his thoughts, whether they were received as good or bad. His words resonated with unwavering honesty, a testament to his commitment to truth and justice. In a world often mired in silence and complacency, his unwavering voice served as a beacon of inspiration.

The impact of Governor Akeredolu’s leadership on Ondo State cannot be overstated. His guidance and dedication tried to bring about transformative changes in the lives of countless individuals. Education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture—we all must admit that he tried his best. The people of Ondo State witnessed firsthand the tangible progress he initiated, leaving an indelible legacy that will echo through the corridors of time.

Like every mortal in greatness, Governor Akeredolu was not immune to imperfections. Like all of us, he had his flaws and shortcomings. But it was through acknowledging and accepting these imperfections that he demonstrated his humanity. His willingness to learn from his mistakes and strive for personal growth served as a powerful example, reminding us that perfection is not the measure of a person.

As I bid farewell to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, an overwhelming sadness engulfs my heart. The loss of a leader, a cherished friend, and a revered learned brother Silk leaves a void that will take time to be filled. Yet, I find solace in the inspiration and enduring legacy he leaves behind. The lives he touched, the dreams he nurtured, the positive change he wrought—all will continue to bear witness to his remarkable spirit.

May Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s soul find eternal rest, cradled in the arms of serenity.

Rest in peace, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.