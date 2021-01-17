Red Bull Leipzig front man Karim Adeyemi had no issue with turning down Chelsea as he instead favoured regular game time.

The teenager is highly thought of in Austria having returned from a successful loan spell with FC Liefering.

Back in 2018 Adeyemi had the chance to join the Blues as they invited him to their Cobham training base ahead of a potential move.

The forward is growing in importance for Salzburg, who again are the favourites to win the Austrian Bundesliga.

And he decided to join them ahead of Chelsea and has no regrets regarding his decision.

“First of all, it is important to me that I play regularly,” he told Sport 1.

“My focus is currently on the Austrian league. I am very happy that I have so much time here. I am fully focused on the task in Salzburg.

“I don’t know how the clubs work; after all, I don’t know the people responsible. But I would choose the club where I feel most comfortable.

“It’s not that difficult to stay on the ground. I haven’t achieved anything yet, even though I’m now playing in the first division in Austria.

“But I find it – in quotation marks – quite normal that I do not answer. My parents and family support me a lot in this. My old Unterhaching club taught me that too.

“But even at Salzburg we players are kept on the ground. There is also no reason why I should rise above other people. All people are equal.”