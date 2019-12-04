The Senate on Wednesday administered oath of allegiance to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress as the Senator representing Kogi -West Senatorial District.

This followed his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of Kogi West senatorial district in the November 30 supplementary election.

Adeyemi had approached the 2019 election petition tribunal seeking the nullification of Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party’s election on grounds of irregularities in the Feb. 23 senatorial election.

The tribunal had nullified the election and ordered for a re-run of the election.

Dino, not satisfied with the decision of the tribunal, appealed the judgment of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal which later upheld the judgment of the tribunal.

Following the conduct of elections for the Kogi West -Senatorial district by INEC on November 16 and supplementary election on November 30, Adeyemi was declared winner of the election.

Melaye had since rejected the outcome of the election.

The emergence of Senator Adeyemi back to the senate had increased the number of APC senators to 63, PDP 45 while YPP has one senator.

The Senate also at plenary considered the first reading of five bills.