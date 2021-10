The agents of RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi are in Germany this weekend for talks with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Germany international.

And in a sure sign Adeyemi is ready to leave Salzburg, agent Thomas Solomon and father Abbey Adeyemi met with Bayern officials yesterday in Munich, reports Sky Deutschland.

Bayern are keen to take Adeyemi on-loan in January with a permanent option.

The youngster has a deal with Salzburg to 2024.