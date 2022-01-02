Adeyemi doles out 300 tricycles, motorcycles, cars, others

The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has given his constituents 300 tricycles, motorcycles and cars among others.

Adeyemi gave out the goodies at a ceremony on Saturday at his country home in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area.

The constituents smiled home with 100 Keke NAPEP; 200 motorcycles, popularly known as Okada; 140 water pumps; 115 Grinding machines; 100 sewing machines; 30 computers; 10 cars; and cash of over N10 million.

Adeyemi said the gesture was to appreciate party faithful who supported him during the 2019 general election, where he flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress.

He noted that he will continue to deliver on his campaign promises and urged Kogites to support the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the betterment of the state.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation said he would continue with the empowerment programme to dedicated party loyalists and people of his Senatorial District in phases, urging them to remain faithful to the ideals of the APC for the common good of the ordinary Nigerians.

The Chairman of the APC in Lokoja Local Government Area, Alhaji Maikudi Bature, commended the senator for the gesture.

Bature, who spoke on behalf of other chairmen in the local government areas that make up Kogi West Senatorial District, said elected politicians should not abandon their electorates, but should emulate Adeyemi through the execution of constituency programmes and provision of intervention.

He said: “We are hopeful that the positive impact this brilliant initiative of the senator will create in the system through economic stimulation and improvement of the lives of the beneficiaries will be enormous.

“For the beneficiaries, we charge them to make good use of the items and funds given to them.”