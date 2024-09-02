Adeyanju speaks on treason charge on #EndBadGovernance protesters

Sequel to the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Monday, to remand some #EndBadGovernance protesters at the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre after being charged with treason, one of the lawyers to the protesters, Mr Deji Adeyanju, has expressed his sadness over the charge, lamenting that bandits are allowed to walk freely with no charges.

Adeyanju, in an interview with Vanguard, said despite the calls made to the Tinubu-led government to allow the protesters to go unconditionally the government still went on to charge protesters who expressed their feelings about the situation of things in the country.

Earlier, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered that the protesters be remanded in Kuje prison pending the hearing and ruling on their bail application slated for September 11, 2024.

Reacting, Adeyanju said: “It is really sad that peaceful protesters are being charged and no bandit is being charged, and that is our dismay and unbelief.

“The government yesterday arrested another protester in church, and they called him an armed robber because that was the only ground they could take him away.

“It is very sad that we have degenerated to this level as a nation. It is really sad.”

On the protesters getting justice he said, “Of course. But the wheels of justice generally grind slowly, and that was why they could not be charged at all in the first place.

“How can somebody criminalize freedom of assembly? It is a constitutionally guaranteed right that has been re-echoed severally by the courts. So it is unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, he (Adeyanju) asserted that, “It is just that the government has shown that of a truth they are misguided, they are not interested in doing the right thing, and it is really sad.”

However, the human rights activist said the lawyers representing the protesters are well prepared ahead of the September 11 hearing on their bail application, “Of course, we are very prepared.”

