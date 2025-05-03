Adewale Ayuba storms Ibadan for ParrotXtra 20th anniversary

Iconic musician, Dr. Adewale Ayuba will be in Ibadan on Monday, May 5, 2025 as the guest entertainer as Parrotxtra Media Network hosts the governors of the South West region of Nigeria and other important personalities in commemoration of its 20 years anniversary of media excellence.

Ambassador Olayinka Agboola, the Publisher of the outfit, confirmed the development in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday.

Agboola said the event, which will introduce the first of its kind: “Southwest Leadership and Legacy Summit,” is scheduled to begin by 11am.

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, will play host to other state governors from the region at the newly launched The Exellessor, located beside BCOS, Basorun in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The theme of the lecture to be delivered at the event is: “Southwest: Critical Issues to Shape the Future.”

To attend the 20 years anniversary of the media outfit and launch of the Southwest Leadership and Legacy Summit are foremost Yoruba traditional rulers: Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, Owoade 1; Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1; and Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, Aroyinkeye 1.

They are the official Royal Fathers of the Day.

Equally, the first female Speaker in the history of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Monsurat Sunmonu, will serve as the Mother of the Day, while the Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, will be on the podium as the Guest Speaker.

The event, which is strictly by invitation, will also be attended by the creamiest in the society, including Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, who will be the Chairman at the occasion; General Oladayo Popoola, former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun States; Godwin Mekwuye of Vivid Imagination; Alhaji Hassan Fatungase; AIG Tunji Alapini (retd); Basorun Dele Momodu; Senator Babafemi Ojudu; Iyiola Oladokun; Professor Ayobami Salami; and Akeem Agbaje.

Also Read

Before establishing Parrot Xtra Media Network, a division of ProKonnect Limited in 2004, Ambassador Agboola worked with Fame Weekly Magazine, Thisday Newspaper, Ovation International Magazine, Sketch Newspapers, and Nigerian Tribune.

He also served a late former governor of Oyo State as his Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

Agboola, who turns 60 on the day of the event, superintends over ParrotXtra Media Networks’ activities that include the publication of ParrotXtra Glossy Magazine and it online version, PMParrot.com, as well as the production of popular radio show: ParrotXtra Hour/Ayekooto, on one of Nigeria’s biggest radio stations, Splash 105.5fm, Ibadan every Tuesday by 11am.

The event is being packaged by Clement Ige’s CEEDEE Resources Company.

It will see Dr. Adewale Ayuba dishing out the best of the best, including his recent hit track: “Koloba Koloba.”

Post Views: 24