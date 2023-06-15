Adewale Ayuba speaks on why he produced “Koloba Koloba”

Legendary Fuji musician, Adewale Ayuba, said he produced his single, “Koloba Koloba”, to sensitise Nigerians on the need to be patriotic and respect practitioners in the entertainment industry.

Ayuba disclosed this Thursday in his instagram post handle tagged, “A few words from me to you Also for those who have been wondering why I sang Koloba Koloba”.

The ‘Bonsue Fuji’ crooner, who spoke on being original as Nigerians, added that “talents come from God.

”The only person that can assist you; that can give you grace to do things well is God.

“Secondly, be original. You are born in Nigeria has nothing with the thought that God has short changed you by not being born in America or London.

“Life is not like that, God has a purpose for you, so be original. Your name is Adewale Ayuba, a Nigerian name, don’t change your name to “Ayubs”, so that you can funkify it.

“Koloba Koloba is also a warning for people to know that being a musician does not make you an irresponsible person.

“Like me now, I am Adewale Ayuba but when I get to the stage, I am a different person, you can call me Mr Johnson, Mr Koloba Koloba or whatever. That is performance, it is an act, it has nothing to do with my home or marriage.

“So, I just want a lot of respect from people to individuals in the entertainment industry.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ayuba produced “Koloba Koloba” in 2021 and also released an album, “Sibi Mi”, in 2022.

NAN