Adewale Ayuba celebrates 60th birthday

Nigerian Fuji musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Tuesday celebrated his 60th birthday.

Ayuba, popularly known as Mr Johnson, took to his Instagram page to appreciate God for the journey so far in his life.

He wrote: “Today, I give thanks to God for the journey so far.

“From Ikenne to the world, it’s been 60 years of grace, music, and purpose.

“I’m grateful for the love, the fans, the stage, the memories, and the legacy still unfolding.

“Thank you for walking this path with me. This new chapter begins with gratitude, joy, and renewed passion. Happy 60th Birthday to me.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some celebrities also took to the comment section of the post to celebrate Ayuba.

Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, said: “Happy birthday to you sir, may God bless your new age baba.”

Also, actor Kunle Adegbite, wrote: “Happy birthday to you, sir. Live long, sir, in good health.”

Dayo Amusan wrote: “Happy Birthday lba Eni.”

Mustapha Sholagbade said: “Happy 60th birthday, sir.”

Similarly, entertainment entrepreneur, Ayo Animashaun, wrote: “Happy birthday legend.”

