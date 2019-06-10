Veteran musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Monday advised the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure continuity of the “One Lagos Fiesta” during his administration.

Ayuba gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He said that more money should be invested in the annual event to further improve on it.

According to him, the event should feature 80 per cent of Nigerian artists and 20 per cent foreign artists.

He said: “One Lagos Fiesta has successfully placed the state on world tourism map and has helped improve on the state’s Internally generated revenue.

“This should be continued and improved on by the new Governor; more money should be invested in it to involve foreign artists.

“When foreign artists are allowed to participate in the annual event, there would be room for Nigerian artists to mingle with international ones, thereby encouraging future collaboration.

“Cultural integration will also be encouraged in the process.”

Ayuba said that the annual entertainment event had minimised crime rate around December when it is usually held, which was a positive development.

NAN reports that the annual entertainment festival “One Lagos Fiesta”, which is also known as Lagos Countdown, is an event held at the five divisions of the state: Ikorodu, Epe, Agege, Victoria Island and Badagry.

It is a celebration of culture, art and people residing in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

The event lasts for 21-23 days and traditionally begins on the 7th or 8th December and lasts till January 1.

It has been celebrated since 2015 in an attempt to boost tourism and is organised to look like similar New Year events in New York, Sydney and other major cities of the world.

Ayuba also urged Sanwo-Olu to intensify efforts in ensuring that the state was kept neat, and make those who violate environmental laws to face the law.

According to him, a city as reputable as Lagos State should not jettison issues of environmental sanitation, but put it in the front burner.

He said it should be made the neatest in the country, as it is referred to as the state of excellence.