Popular Nollywood stars: Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jim Iyke and Joke Silva, are to star in a new film: “The Set Up.”

The movie, written by Naz Onuzo and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, tells the story of Chike (Adesua), a young drug smuggler, who is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Akande).

Tina Mba and Kehinde Bakonle are among other stars featuring in the new movie.

The movie, a riveting thriller replete with grit, deceit and survival, is produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Distribution and Production and Anakle Films.

“The Set Up” is expected to be opened in cinema from August 9.