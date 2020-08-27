Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank for a second five-year term.

The election took place electronically on Thursday at the virtual Annual General Meeting of the bank.

Adesina’s reappointment on Thursday at the helm of the 56-year-old bank is considered a formality as he is the sole candidate, The Guardian reports.

The head of the African bank had appealed on Wednesday for a second term in office after a months-long storm over alleged corruption and poor governance that ended after he was cleared in an independent probe.