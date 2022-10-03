Adesina, Mohammed, Mba, Idahosa, Nollywood stars, others for Famous Faces unveiling

The publisher of online newspaper DAYLIGHT, Azuh Amatus will be unveiling and presenting his two new books, FAMOUS FACES…Interactions with Nollywood Stars and Stakeholders, to the public this Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The event, according to a statement issued by Amatus and made available to the public, holds elaborately at the high-end Colonades Hotels, on 21 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, under the distinguished chairmanship of Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, will deliver the keynote address.

Other special guests being expected at the ceremony, which begins at 4pm prompt with a red carpet are: the former director generals of the National Film And Video Censors Board and National Broadcasting Commission, Emeka Mba (Goodwill Message/Co-Books Presenter), the general overseer of Illumination Assembly and vice presidential candidate of the NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa (Religious Father of the Day) and Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Others include: Top actor and Association of Voice Over Artistes president, Segun Arinze (compere), Barrister Sam Kargbo, SAN, (Co-Books Presenter), Chief Shola Osunkeye, former MD/EiC, The Sun Newspapers, Ghana,(Media Father of the Day), Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Onuoha Ukeh, MD/EiC, The Sun Newspapers, Chief Solomon Aguene, President, Ohanaeze Lagos State, Ichie Azuh Arinze, Publisher, Yes International Magazine and District Secretary, Rotary International District 9110 and Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, PhD (Books Reviewer).

Also expected at the gathering are several Nollywood stars and stakeholders, some of whom were featured in both literary works.

The 713-page books which are in volumes one and two respectively, vividly and robustly, parade 101 exclusive, incisive and captivating one-on-one interviews and interactions with leading Nollywood stars and stakeholders captured in 101 riveting chapters.

Interestingly, the volume one of the literary work proudly showcases a galaxy of 51 top female Nollywood stars, cutting across 51 chapters of the 364-page book.

While the volume two is a star studded combination of both leading male and female Nollywood stars and stakeholders, spread across 50 chapters of the 349-page book.

Meanwhile, some of the Nollywood heavyweights and leading lights interviewed in both books, which is a compendium of some of Azuh’s great works as a multiple award-winning journalist with over two decades experience are: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Monalisa Chinda, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Clarion Chukwura, Bimbo Akintola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Lilian Bach, Chioma Chukwuka, Grace Ama, Tricia Eseigbe, Lilian Amah, Yvonne Jegede, Jennifer Eliogu, Nneka Moses, Helen Ukpabio and Nse Ikpe Etim.

Others include: Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Segun Arinze, Emeka Ike, KOK, Ejike Asiegbu, Chidi Mokeme, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Saint Obi, Victor Osuagwu, Ayo Makun, Zik Zulu Okafor, Julius Agwu, Fidelis Duker, Femi Adesina, Teco Benson, Emeka Mba, Opa Williams, Kingsley Ogoro, Chidi Nwokeabia, Emeka Ossai, Dickson Iroegbu, Tajudeen Adepetu and Sam Kargbo.

The foreword was written by presidential spokesman and former president of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Femi Adesina, while Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, PhD, wrote the introduction.

Speaking on why he wrote both books, elated Amatus disclosed that as a multiple-award winning journalist that has extensively covered Nollywood for over two decades and more, “I felt it’s very important to document and share my Nollywood experience and interactions with our super stars and major stakeholders with Nigerians and indeed, the rest of the world. That burning desire and urge gave birth to Famous Faces after almost a decade of extensive and thorough research works.”

Amatus, a former Society Editor and Head of Showbiz Desk at The Sun Newspapers, who also edited Entertainment Express and Sunday Express Newspapers respectively, hinted that both books will be on sales nationwide and internationally immediately after the unveiling.