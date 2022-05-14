Adenuga receives National Productivity Award

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., was on Thursday honoured with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award for his outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who conferred the honour on Dr Adenuga and other recipients at a ceremony in Abuja, said the Globacom chairman had over the years distinguished himself as a major employer of labour and driver of productivity in the country.

Dr. Adenuga was recognized in the ‘Employers of Labour’ category alongside the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, an industrialist.

Also recognized were individuals who played principal roles in the fight against Ebola and Covid-19 diseases in the country, including the late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh. A total of 36 individuals and 10 organisations were honoured at the event.

Dr. Adenuga is also the Chairman of Mike Adenuga Group (MAG), one of Africa’s largest business conglomerates with interests in key sectors of the economy including oil and gas, telecommunications, construction and banking. He also has multi-billion dollar investments in aviation and real estate.

These companies provide direct employment to thousands of Nigerians and nationals from other countries, as well as millions of other indirect employment opportunities. Dr Adenuga is also one of the largest shareholders in Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, and construction giants, Julius Berger Plc.

In recognition of his business accomplishments and outstanding contributions to the growth of the country, he was in 2012 awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by the Federal Government. During Nigeria’s 50th anniversary celebration, Dr. Adenuga was one of the 50 preeminent Nigerians who were conferred with the Special Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Awards by the Federal Government of Nigeria.