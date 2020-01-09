Ademola Lookman is waiting for the green light from Newcastle United to make his move from RB Leipzig into a reality.

The 22-year-old was offered to United by the player’s representatives as he looks to bring his Bundesliga nightmare to an end this month.

Lookman has featured just four times this season and has not played since October.

But that is a decision made by their manager Julian Nagelsmann who has not played the Wandsworth-born winger since he reported to training with a bad back.

Lookman only made the permanent move to Germany last summer from Everton but it hasn’t worked out.

When he signed, Lookman said: “I can’t wait to really get started here. I want to establish myself in the team, but I also want achieve things and help the Club win trophies.”

But in more recent times, he has warmed the bench for much of the winter.

Newcastle must negotiate a fee at the end of any possible loan deal and with the player sitting on a five-year contract, it is the German club who are in the driving seat.

Describing his style of play, Lookman has said previously: “I don’t see myself as a number 9 or a striker, either, I see myself as a creative player who hopefully knows how to score goals as well.”

Despite reports circulating of United’s interest the club are staying tight-lipped on talk of possible loan deal.

Lookman is believed to be one of many players on Steve Bruce’s wish-list.

Privately, Bruce is thought to be becoming frustrated at the number of names Newcastle have been connected with after over 35 names have been linked in the opening exchanges of the transfer window.

Many agents are offering their clients to United but Newcastle only have interest in a limited number of names, and have their own targets after months of scouting across Europe and in South America.