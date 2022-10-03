Ademola Lookman relishes Atalanta win over Fiorentina

Atalanta match winner Ademola Lookman was all smiles after la Dea’s fun 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday.



Gian Piero Gasperini’s side did not lose their early momentum during the international break, looking fired up at the Gewiss Stadium as they faced a stumbling Fiorentina. Atalanta eventually edged out the win in a hard-fought battle thanks to Lookman’s 59th minute goal, allowing them to keep up pressure on Napoli at the top of the Serie A table.



Speaking in the post-match, Lookman reacted to the win over Fiorentina and Atalanta’s hunger for the three points.



“It was a beautiful win, a great performance and we believed in it until the end.



“I’m happy for my first goal in front of our fans, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time.



“I just want to see from match to match where we can go, I haven’t set myself any goals, I want to get as far as possible with Atalanta.”



Atalanta’s win means that they’re still right at the top of the Serie A table alongside Napoli with 20 points, securing six wins and two draws in their opening eight games.



La Dea’s next match is against an in-form Udinese side next weekend, another tough test for Gasperini and his squad.



The 24-year-old Lookman joined Atalanta in August from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around €9m, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.