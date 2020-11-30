Fulham forward Ademola Lookman paid tribute to former Whites midfielder Papa Bouba Diop after scoring the opening goal against Leicester City.

The 23-year-old fired the visitors ahead at the King Power Stadium in the 30th minute on Monday night.

Lookman ran over to his team’s bench and grabbed hold of a Senegal shirt, with Diop’s number on the back, and held it aloft to mark his strike.

The celebration was done in tribute to debate Diop, who tragically passed away at the weekend at the age of just 42 after a long illness.

Diop was one of the heroes of Senegal’s memorable run to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, scoring the only goal in a shock 1-0 victory over then-holders France in their opening game.

The former midfielder played for Fulham and Portsmouth in the Premier League – winning the FA Cup with Pompey in 2008.

Fulham took part in a minute’s applause on the pitch, while Diop’s Senegal shirt hung in the dressing room before kick off.