England U21 winger Ademola Lookman is “open to the idea” of switching his international allegiance to play for Nigeria, according to Sky sources.

The Nigerian FA have approached Lookman about the possibility, with the 21-year-old, who was born in south London, qualifying to play for the Super Eagles through his parents.

Lookman recently completed a £16 million move to RB Leipzig from Everton after making 36 Premier League appearances for the Toffees and starting his career at Charlton.

He spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, impressing with five goals in 11 games, and made a permanent move to Germany this summer by penning a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Lookman has been capped by the Three Lions at U19, U20 mi and U21 level and would follow in the footsteps of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi who both represented England at youth level before playing for the senior Nigeria side.