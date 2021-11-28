Ademola Lookman, Dennis score in EPL thriller

Leicester City’s winger, Ademola Lookman puts the icing on the cake as the Foxes got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Watford in snowy conditions at the King Power Stadium.

The former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, who led the club to the Premier League title in 2016, was given a hero’s welcome by the home fans before the game, but his side were behind in the 16th minute after James Maddison capitalised on an error from William Troost-Ekong.

However, Watford responded well and deserved their equaliser on the half-hour mark when Josh King netted from the penalty spot after Emmanuel Dennis was brought down by Wilfried Ndidi in the penalty area.

The snow started to fall heavily in Leicester making conditions difficult, but it did not stop Jamie Vardy as his quickfire double sent the hosts into the break with a commanding lead.

Watford got back into the game in the 61st minute when Dennis pounced to score after Timothy Castagne’s error, but they failed to build on the goal and Leicester made the game safe just seven minutes later when Ademola Lookman scored his first Premier League goal for the Foxes.

Victory sees Rodgers’ side end a run of three games without a victory in the top-flight to move up to ninth in the Premier League table, while defeat keeps Watford in 16th, four points clear of the drop zone.