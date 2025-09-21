Adeleye set to bag ARCON’s highest Fellowship status

The Redeemer’s University Corporate Affairs Director, Adetunji Oluwasegun Adeleye, has been listed for this year’s conferment of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Fellowship on October 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by 12pm.

The letter affirming the conferment of the fellowship on Adeleye was signed by the Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo.

It stated that following the consideration of applications and recommendations by the Fellowship Application Screening and Selection Committee(FASSC) set up for that purpose by the apex regulatory body for the practice of the Advertising profession in the country, ARCON has approved Adeleye’s application for the fellowship status.

Dr. Fadolapo explained that the fellowship is the highest status of Advertising practice in Nigeria, conferred on practitioners who have distinguished themselves in practice and acquired the professional clout to serve as pillars of support and leading lights for the profession.

Adeleye is a 2004 Master of Business Administration in Marketing graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University ,Ile-Ife, Osun State and a Master of Science in Communication and Media Studies with specialisation in Public Relations and Advertising from the Redeemer’s University in Ede, Osun State in 2022.

He was inducted as an Associate Registered Practitioner in Advertising (ARPA) in 2010.

He became a Registered Practitioner in Advertising (RPA) in 2015.

Having met the stipulated criteria for the conferment through a rigorous screening and selection process, he has been listed for this year’s conferment of ARCON’s highest honour of Fellow Registered in Advertising (FRPA).

Also Read:

Speaking on the development, the chief spokesperson of Redeemer’s University, who is at the zenith of his practice in two major fields: Marketing and Public Relations, attributed the feat to God’s grace, courage to win, ability to make a comeback after every setback and a deep sense of commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

He said: “Getting to the peak of another major profession, such as Advertising, is a dream come true for me.

“This can only be God.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']