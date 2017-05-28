Adeleye emerges athletes’ rep on AFN board

Nigeria’s representative in 400 metres hurdles at the All African Games, 2003, Sunday Adeleye, has emerged as the Athletes Representative on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

At the end of the election on Saturday, Adeleye emerged winner in the national election held at National Stadium, Abuja where 256 athletes chose between him and Henry Okorie ahead of the AFN All-comers meet.

Speaking with the media, Amechi Akawo, Secretary-General, AFN, said the election was fair and transparent.

Akawo said: “Adeleye got 184 votes while Okorie got 63 votes and nine votes were declared as void and the athletes accepted the result.’’

Adeleye said his presence in the board would ensure effective development of athletics in the country.

He said: “I am not a representative that wants to go and sit on the board; I have a plan for the development of the game.

“AFN should no longer be seen as an association, it should ensure that states do not want athletes only for the National Youth Festival, they should be organising their own competitions.

“There are junior, youth and senior competitions, every state should be organising at least one of the three in a year to have representative at the national sports festival.’’

Some of the athletes who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria gave their views on the outcome of the election.

Jasper Adekunle, 100 metres female athlete, said: “we need someone that can really represent the interest of athletes for now and we have spoken today.”

Donald Nwamere, 400 metres (flat) athlete from Obafemi Awolowo University athletics club, said the election was free and fair.

Nwamere said: “The election was free and fair, every athlete had the opportunity to choose who he wanted without any interference.

“The result is okay and we hope to have a better programme from the incoming board of AFN.”

AFN will elect other board members on June 13 in line with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports directive for all sport federations in the nation.