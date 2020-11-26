Adeleye Ajayi of the News Agency of Nigeria has emerged the Chairman of Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.
He trounced ex-Chairman, Qasim Akinreti polling 376 votes against Akinreti’s 65 votes.
