Adeleke’s victory: Davido reacts: ‘We go dey shock them like high-tension’

Nigeria’s top singer, David Adeleke, known by the stage name, Davido, has reacted to Tuesday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the Osun State Governor.

Davido’s reaction came hours after the Supreme Court in the judgment of a five-man panel, affirmed Adeleke Governor.

Reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido said: “We go dey shock them like high-tension.”

“We go dey shock them like high-tension” is a line from Davido’s latest album titled: “Timeless.”

The apex court held that all the grounds of the appeal filed by the defeated incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola, were not tenable.

It affirmed the position of the Court of Appeal that Adeleke won the election.