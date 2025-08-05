Adeleke travels to US for Davido’s wedding

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has travelled to the United States to attend the wedding ceremony of his nephew and music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Recall, Davido confirmed that he and his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, will have their white wedding in Miami, Florida, in August 2025.

He made the announcement during an interview on The Breakfast Club, aired on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed Adeleke’s trip in a statement issued on Tuesday, in response to concerns raised by the opposition All Progressives Congress over the governor’s whereabouts.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family.

“Those unable to attend may join virtually,” Rasheed stated.

He noted that Adeleke had not taken any official vacation since assuming office in November 2022 and said the current trip would be short.

“Additionally, from the November 2022 date, the governor has not gone on official vacation.

“For this current trip, the Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions.

“Meanwhile, the Governor is in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is supervising activities of the government,” Rasheed added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Osun APC had accused Adeleke of leaving the state without informing residents or formally transmitting power to his deputy. The party described the governor’s absence as “abnormal.”

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, the party said, “The question being asked in hushed tones in some public places, inside commercial buses and by motorcycle riders and their passengers in the state, is where could be the whereabouts of their governor for this long.

“As the governor of all and sundry, we as a party need to know the whereabouts of the governor and who has been holding fort for him during his absence from the state since two weeks ago.

“Did the governor duly transmit power to his deputy who is constitutionally covered to temporarily step into the shoes of his principal in his absence?”

