Adeleke to SEC: Don’t delight in abandoning projects like APC

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday at the maiden meeting of the Osun State Executive Council meeting issued an extensive performance monitoring template for his cabinet members comprising 25 Commissioners and 10 Special Advisers of cabinet rank.

He said holding the meeting by mid-September was for cabinet members to fully understand their ministries and agencies.

Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party by unseating Gboyega Adeleke of the All Progressives Congress, expressed optimism that “we have been fully equipped to productively contribute at Council deliberations”.

The Governor, who noted with appreciation the eagerness and commitment of members to the success of the administration, reminded the cabinet members of “a heavy burden on us”, adding: “We cannot afford to be distracted.”

The Number One Osun State Citizen then proceeded to lay the ground rules for the cabinet members as the administration takes off in full steam: “You are expected to take note of certain issues for us to achieve collective success.

“Projects and programmes you inherited should not be abandoned.

“I noticed a certain lay back attitude in the continuity of some of our 100 days projects and policies.

“You did not take over ministries and agencies without ongoing programmes.

“I did not expect any of you to start window shopping instead of pushing ahead with existing programmes.

“As much as I welcome innovations, we should not behave like the APC government that takes joy in abandoning inherited items.

“Secondly, I task us to uphold public finance regulations and due process.

“We must avoid activities that portray us as hawks seeking to serve self instead of the public.

“We are being watched.

“Let us be reminded that nothing is hidden within the public service process. I did not appoint any of you to breach the law.

“I will not protect anybody caught violating public service regulations.”

Adeleke directed that the foundation of policy innovations within the administration is the five-point agenda, instructing that cabinet members must build their governance agenda around the areas listed.

He added: “In our submissions and memorandum to this council, let us adopt best practices.

“Due diligence in project conception and design is compulsory.

“Bogus project estimation can land sponsors in trouble.

“We must be above board as a rule of operation.

“We are here to serve the people.

“We must act and conduct ourselves in service of the people.

“That is how to justify the confidence Osun people overwhelmingly reposed in us.”

Other highlights of the meeting included a commitment by Council members to remain steadfast in service of the state.

The cabinet also unanimously agreed that every Wednesday should be slated for the weekly SEC meeting of Osun State.