Adeleke speaks on reported plan to demolish Ilesa Central Mosque

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to the appeal of the Ijesa Muslim Community on the ongoing Ilesa Road dualisation, reassuring the Muslim faithful that there is no plan to demolish the Ilesa Central Mosque.

Governor Adeleke made his position known through his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday.

Rasheed said the assurance given by Adeleke during the “Ipade Imole” remains.

He said: “Governor Adeleke has received the plea of the Ijesa Muslim leaders and has directed that fresh assurance be given that the mosque is not billed for demolition in the ongoing road dualisation.

“The muslim ummah should not entertain any fear as the mosque remains intact.

“Only the extended canopies will be affected, not the main building as earlier indicated.

“The Governor has also directed officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to interface with the Muslim leaders on the subject matter.”

While commending stakeholders for actively supporting the ongoing dualisation at Ilesa, the Spokesperson explained that the Governor is committed to the implementation of the multi-billion naira infrastructure upgrade with an eye on deep local content and active community engagement and collaboration.