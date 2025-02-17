Adeleke speaks as six die in confrontation over LG control

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed Osun State residents, including politicians across political divides, to stay away from the local government secretariats to protect public properties and avoid further bloodshed as six persons were confirmed dead in the confrontation over the control of local government areas.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke made the plea on Monday.

Rasheed said the plea was in a reaction to the “current illegal APC (All Progressives Congress) takeover bid of local governments” in the state.

The governor affirmed that since the local government workers are on strike, only security agents should be allowed to man the secretariats.

Adeleke said: “I therefore direct all law abiding Osun residents to stay away from the council secretariats especially as they are expected to be under lock and key.

“I equally condole families of victims of the APC illegal takeover bid and chaos unleashed across the state by the APC and their hired thugs.

“PDP lost five members with several others wounded.

“Two of those members are from Iragbiji, Boripe local government.

“Another two were killed at Ola Oluwa Local Government.

“Another one was lost at Ikire.

“We must stop the bloodshed.”

Adeleke assured residents of their safety and protection of lives and properties, affirming that he has directed security agencies to take charge of all local government secretariats.

A report said one of the chairmen elected on the platform of the APC in the 2022 LG election in the state also died in the confrontation across the state.

