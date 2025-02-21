Adeleke shuns AGF’s advice, insists Osun LG poll will hold Saturday

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has said that the local government election slated for Saturday will proceed as planned despite an appeal from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to suspend the polls.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday advised Adeleke not to proceed with the election.

Fagbemi urged Adeleke to respect the Court of Appeal, Akure, judgement which restored the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmen and councillors sacked in 2022 by the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

In response, Adeleke, in a statement released on Friday by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, emphasised that democracy is guided by the rule of law and that no individual has the authority to override the courts.

He advised all parties, including local and national stakeholders, to abide by democratic norms.

“As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help.

“The election is going to hold and the outcome will fast-track development at the local level.

“I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is truly a peaceful state,” he said.

The governor, who said the delegates were in the state to monitor the local government poll, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation by the state electoral body.

According to him, the electorate are prepared to exercise their voting rights on Saturday.

“I welcome you all to Osun State. Our people are prepared to choose their chairmen and councillors tomorrow.

“The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has also done a marvellous preparatory job, according to reports at my disposal.

“Other political parties will participate in the election, and I believe there will be a level playing ground for all to test their popularity at the poll,” he said.

