Adeleke sends commissioner-nominees list to Assembly + Full list

The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday indicated that a list of 25 commissioner- nominees has been forwarded to it for screening and confirmation by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This development was confirmed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, during plenary session on Friday.

Egbedun, who reeled out the names, said he received a letter from the governor for the confirmation of the nominees in line with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (amended).

Egbedun said 25 names for the position of commissioners and another request for the appointment of 25 Special Advisers were received from the governor.

He said the 25 commissioner-nominees include Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogunbamgbe, Sesan Oyedele, Kolapo Alimi, Soji Adeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi and Sunday Oroniyi.

Others are Abiodun Ojo, Dr. Bashir Salami, Moruf Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Ayo Awolowo, Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Alhaji Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Moruf Adeleke, Adeyemo Ademola, Olabiyi Odunlade, Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, Adenike Adeleke, Tola Fasheru and Gani Ola-Oluwa.

Egbedun said the nominees are to provide 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House between July 7 and 11, 2023.

He thereafter constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee, to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Akinyode Oyewusi, to screen the nominees on July 12 and report back to the House after.

He added that the nominees must also declare their assets before the Code of Conduct Bureau as required by the Nigerian Constitution.