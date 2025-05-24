Adeleke relaxes  curfew in three Osun warring communities

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has given an immediate approval for the relaxation of curfew imposed on the three warring communities of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun.

The governor took the decision due to gradual return of peace and the forthcoming Eid el Kabir festival.

To this end, the curfew, which will still be in force until total peace is attained, has been relaxed by the Governor to begin from 9:00 pm till 5:00 of the following day with effect from Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi made the position of the Governor known in a press statement made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to Alimi, with the new directive by the Governor, the hitherto imposed 6pm to 6am curfew already in place has been accordingly relaxed.

Governor Adeleke, however, issued a stern warning to all stakeholders, especially the three traditional rulers to tell their subjects to continue to toe the path of peace and harmony as any of the traditional rulers whose subject is caught or found being a clog in the wheel of achieving total peace, in any of the three communities, would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The statement by Alimi reads: “Following near total return to peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State to direct that the hitherto 6pm-6am curfew will now be between 9pm to 5am of the following day. This is with effect from tomorrow, Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

“I commend the three towns and other stakeholders for the peace and harmony currently taking shape, I urge that you should please keep it up.

“However, I hereby direct that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence should accordingly continue to keep a 24-hour surveillance in the three communities.

“Finally, I am using this medium to wish our dear Muslim and non Muslim brothers and sisters in the three towns of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun as well as Osun State in general a happy Eid El Kabir festival in advance,” ended the Governor in the press statement.

