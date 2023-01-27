Adeleke rejects Tribunal verdict, heads to Appeal Court

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The position of the Governor in reacting to the verdict of the Tribunal on Friday was contained in a statement.

In the reaction, said to have emanated from Adeleke’s country home, Ede, the Governor faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election, Adegboyega Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”.

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16, 2022 election.

He added: “I call on our people to remain calm.

“We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done.

|Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.”