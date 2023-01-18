Adeleke launches pro-masses 100 days programme

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has launched a six pronged project to touch the lives of Osun masses in all the local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday.

The programs, as enumerated by the statement, are as follows:

Provision of portable water in 332 towns/Villages, one in each of the 332 wards in the State. The implementation has already started in Osogbo, Ifelodun and other local governments of the Complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government, including potable water and the provision of at least 50 computers with internet services in each renovated school. Rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centers, one in each of the 332 wards in the state. Access to Health Care at the grassroots is the main objective. Enrollment of 3000 Osun citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme, free of charge. With an eye to address deplorable state of roads in the state, the government of Governor Adeleke has also initiated the rehabilitation of nine major roads, one per federal constituency. This is targeted at reducing the high infrastructure deficit facing the state. To address the yearning of Osun youth population, Governor Adeleke is also implementing an ongoing ICT/tech innovations programme which include the making of first State ICT Policy, first State Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act and Goggle Mapping of Osun state.

All the above programmes designed to touch the lives of the masses and the youth are ongoing for full delivery by the time the administration clocks 100 days in office.

Commenting on the progress of work across the six identified areas, Governor Adeleke hinted that the projects were selected on the basis of their direct positive impacts on the masses of the state.

According to the Governor, all local governments that have not submitted their selected location for each of the above projects, are hereby directed immediately to do so. This is to meet the deadlines set for the project implementation.

Governor Adeleke also urged community volunteers working on the Google Mapping Project to accelerate the updating of their areas on Google map to boost local business and connectivity in the state.

“Our administration is working to deliver on our electoral promises. We are targeting projects that touch the lives of the masses. I want the people to feel the impact of governance”, Governor Adeleke stated.