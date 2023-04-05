Adeleke inaugurates rehabilitated school, commends Osun CSDA

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke on Wednesday inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Dagbolu Community Primary School in Olorunda Local Government area of the state.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi charged teachers and members of the community to ensure adequate maintenance and sustainability of the project.



Two blocks of eight classrooms in the school were rehabilitated by Osun State Community and Social Development Agency (Osun CSDA) under the COVID 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme, a World Bank intervention programme.

He said the administration was committed to move Osun State forward in the area of education by putting the decaying infrastructures back in shape.

According to him, positive classroom environment will always motivate students to learn, remove negative emotions such as stress and other things that impede teaching and learning.

“I implore the community and the school authority to ensure adequate maintenance and sustainability of the projects such that generations yet unborn will benefit from them.

“I must thank the World Bank for coming to the aid of Osun State. I thank the Federal Government and I congratulate Osun CSDA and the Coordinating Unit of Osun CARES for this great achievement”, Adeleke said

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of OSUN CSDA, Aderonke Funmi Abokede said the rehabilitation of the school was part of the achievements of the first 100 days of Adeleke government. She noted that the commissioning was only possible because of the funding provided by the Governor.

Abokede said 98 micro projects are being funded across the state out of which five micro projects are in this school, including the construction of the fence and gate house to ensure protection and safety of the pupils, Borehole water with reticulations meant to improve sanitation and hygiene in the school as well as in Dagbolu Community.

Others include the construction of playing arena for the pupils to recreate, thereby stimulating better assimilation and the construction of Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets to eradicate of open defecation and enhance healthy living.

Abokede said the rehabilitation of the two blocks of eight classrooms will provide a good learning environment for the pupils and also encourage increase in enrolment and retention and lead to good performance of the pupils in their examinations.

According to her, “As shown today, the Executive Governor of Osun State is committed and dedicated to the improvement of basic economic and social conditions of the communities in Osun State.”

“Indeed, our Governor is walking his talk on his five Point Development Agenda to ensure that electoral promises are translated into needed social amenities and development through Osun State Community and Social Development Agency (Osun CSDA) under the Osun COVID 19- Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Program (Osun CARES), a World Bank intervention Programme”, Abokede said.