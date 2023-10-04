Adeleke inaugurates Osun Airport Committee, says flight link will improve Osun economy

Governor Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his resolve to complete the Osun Airport as a way of fast tracking the economic development of Osun state.

He spoke on Tuesday evening at the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the revival of the airport project headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bashiru Salami.

The Governor noted, “The project as we all know has been overshadowed by a lot of controversy. I am determined to solve the riddle and give Osun a befitting airport. It is regrettable that of all the South West states, only Osun has no airport. If we are to jumpstart our economy, we need to address the issue of connectivity. Osun as a solid mineral state with two free trade zones and multiple tertiary institutions deserves a flight link.

“My team postulated and rightly so that having an airport will accelerate the economic revival of Osun state. I however seek an indepth technical plan to study the entire project, develop and ensure the implementation and actualisation of the plan.

“I assemble this inter-ministerial committee members to cover all requisite areas. You are to review the past, design for the present and implement for the future. You have the mandate of the Osun state government to invite all relevant stakeholders for submissions. Your mandate is not only to identify the problem areas; you are to proffer actionable solutions.

“I also use this opportunity to call on partners and others involved in this project to cooperate with this standing committee. Our administration has the political will to push through this project. I need committee members to be innovative and come up with ideas for a sustainable multiple purpose airport”, the Governor reiterated.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Dr Salami assured the Governor of the preparedness of the members to work diligently for the realization of the assignment.

“We know how important this project is to the state. We assure Mr Governor that we will set to work immediately as directed.”