Adeleke inaugurates 1,150 new Amotekun cadets in Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has inaugurated the newly inducted Amotekun cadets, urging them to shun corruption and demonstrate a high level of discipline.

Adeleke, while speaking at the Passing-out Parade of the newly trained cadets at the NYSC Orientation camp Ede, pledged his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property, hence the restructuring of the corps.

In his words, “We ensured the appointment of new leadership with vast knowledge in security operations and law enforcement.

“Our administration then provided a befitting operational headquarters for the service to serve as a coordinating point.

“I am glad to note that the new leadership designed a reform agenda that the administration is implementing.

“Details of the reform initiative include the expansion of the total number of personnel, upgraded training in law enforcement, and expansion of operational equipment and logistics for the service.

“Full implementation of the plans will strengthen the capacity of the Amotekun service to fulfill its mandate”.

The Governor added that Amotekun Corps would benefit from the State’s planned security trust fund when the scheme is fully launched.

“As part of legal reforms, the service will also be considered a beneficiary in the planned security trust fund.

“Once the trust fund takes off, Amotekun service can also access logistic support, among others.

“As a security expert, I know your needs as an organisation, and I assure you that your requests for vehicles, bikes, and other operational equipment will be looked into immediately.

“I, however, want to charge the new trainees to demonstrate patriotic commitment to the service.

“You must be a dedicated anti- crime fighter. You must avoid corruption and other conducts that violate the law.

“You are expected to be a good ambassador of the service in your daily operation”, he said.

Earlier in his opening remark, Amotekun Board Chairman AIG Wale Abass rtd disclosed that the cadets went through three weeks of rigorous training covering different areas of specialty to meet the corps’ mandate, assuring Governor Adeleke of their readiness to discharge their duty dispassionately.

Post Views: 4