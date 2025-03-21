Adeleke imposes curfew on Osun communities over renewed clashes

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has again imposed a fresh dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ifon and Ilobu communities due to renewed clashes over disputed lands.

Earlier reports indicated that one person was feared dead following gunmen that invaded the Ilobu community late on Thursday, where people were shot and houses burnt.

The Governor has several times imposed curfews on the communities to curtail the crisis, the last one was imposed in January 2025.

It was relaxed in the first week of March following the observation of Ramadan fasting and the gradual return of peace.

However, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, he has reimposed a curfew on the two warring communities from 6 pm to 6 am.

“His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction with the breakout of fresh communal crises in Ilobu and Ifon.

“To this end, the Governor has directed that the initial 10 pm to 4 am curfew now be extended to 6 pm to 6 am, effective today, Friday, March 21, 2025, until further notice.

“Mr. Governor has equally directed that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.”

Also, Governor Adeleke has directed that a stakeholders’ meeting, which will include the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Akinyooye, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan and other stakeholders from both communities, be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 22, 2025, to discuss further resolutions of the conflict.

He also warned that any individual or group caught aiding and abetting the crisis would be dealt with severely.

