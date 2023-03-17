Adeleke hosts Security Council meeting, reassures of peaceful poll

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has called on residents to troop out enmasse on Saturday to cast their votes at the state elections, reassuring them of maximum security throughout the process.

Governor Adeleke spoke after the second State Security Council meeting held on Thursday in Osogbo.

It was held within the premises of the Governor’s Office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Governor stated that the Service Commanders have concluded arrangements to secure lives and properties, warning hoodlums and political thugs to stay away from the state.

Adeleke said: “Let me use this opportunity to warn agents of political violence to stay away from Osun State.

“Our security arrangements are water tight and there will be no hidden place for those plotting to disrupt the peace of the state.

“I have issued directive to the security chiefs to clamp down on anybody scheming to create mayhem.

“The Service Commanders will comb all criminal hideouts and flush out criminals who are targetting the election day for their trade.

“Election must be peacefully held in this state.”

The second security council meeting agreed on the following, namely: the mapping of hotspots ahead of the election, arrangements for voters and security identifications, joint patrol of trouble spots and intelligence sharing among the agencies.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state, including the police, military and para-military organisations.