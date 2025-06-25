Adeleke greets Chief of Staff to President, Femi Gbajabiamila at 63

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Adeleke praised him as an exceptional administrator with enviable contributions to national growth.

The governor salutes Gbajabiamila for his tireless efforts in shaping lives of Nigerians through legislations during his time in the House of Representatives, where he ended up being its Speaker, to his current role as the Chief of Staff to the President, where he coordinates policy actions to bring about effective deliveries.

Adeleke notes the ex-Speaker’s humble nature and the admirable ability to harness human capitals in the actualisation of the President’s agenda of a prosperous Nigeria, acknowledging him as a politician who strives to promote finding a common ground for the betterment of the country.

“I rejoices with a long-time friend and a truly patriotic Nigerian, Rt. Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, CFR, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. While we may share a different political party, I have come to value Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s principles and sincere desire to contribute meaningfully to national progress,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.

Also Read

“Whether in the House of Representatives where he climbed up the ladder to be the Speaker or in his current position as the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila stands out as a symbol of dedicated services, contributing significantly to efforts to uplift the lives of Nigerians.

“As he marks a new age, I honour his unwavering sense of integrity, compassion and the untainted principles that define him just as I am inspired by his commendable efforts to foster bi-partisan cooperations in order to make a significant impact on our governance.”

Governor Adeleke prays to Almighty Allah to continue to uphold and strengthen him in the highly demanding task of his office while hoping for sustained good health and sound mind to enable him to continue to be of good service to his Principal and Nigeria as a whole.

Post Views: 7