Adeleke felicitates with Christians, charges rice distribution committee on fairness, non-partisanship

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has fecilitated with Christians on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, directing the various committees in charge of rice distribution to be fair and avoid partisan considerations.

“As I rejoice with our people, I have directed the rice distribution committees in all the 332 wards to ensure equity and transparency. The members are drawn from all interest groups and the committee must ensure the materials get to the intended beneficiaries”

In a statement issued on Saturday and released to the media by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke described Christmas as a moment that reflects the love of God for mankind even as he justified his rice distribution programme as necessary to cushion the effect of the hard time on the citizenry.

The Governor called for a renewed commitment to the service of humanity in line with the true teaching of Jesus Christ, adding that “we must strive at all times for the progress of our society.

“This season is another opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which has love at its heart. In love, we will have no trouble enduring each others’ differences and live in harmony, which holds the key to prosperity,” he noted in the message.

“As much as I share in the joy that comes with the period, may I indulge us not to forget the very essence of the celebration, and in that regard, ensure we use the occasion to bond with our neighbours and more, help the needy.”

While enjoining Christians to be moderate in their celebrations, Governor Adeleke called for prayer for the country and Osun in particular to overcome the myriad of challenges that has hampered progress and impactful governance.

“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ opened up a new chapter for mankind, I want to assure Osun people of my administration’s commitment to improving their situation by making sure available resources count for their good,” he said.

“Ours will be a listening government, and will be driven by the sole objectives of moving this state forward. We will deliver on the promise of increasing the state’s GDP through the execution of industrialisation for export; make our education skill based, extend healthcare to all; transform Osun into a cultural tourism centre; empower our youth; care for workers and be honest with governance.

Governor Adeleke projected a better situation for the people in the new year, charging them to prepare their PVCs to elect good leaders that will serve their interest.

“As it will be the will of the Lord, we shall celebrate the season in peace and prosperity. For 2023, we must be prepared to elect good leaders that will compliment the efforts of my government in bringing good dividends of democracy to you”, the statement concluded.





